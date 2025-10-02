Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

