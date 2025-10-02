289 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $843.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.13.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $788.44 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.61 and a 200 day moving average of $651.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

