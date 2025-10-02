iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 122,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,012,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 496,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 407,737 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

