Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.