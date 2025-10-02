Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 836 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5%

IBM stock opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

