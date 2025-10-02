Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

