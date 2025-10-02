Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,666 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Travelers Companies worth $197,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.