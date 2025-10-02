Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,822,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $496,946,000 after purchasing an additional 345,791 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 43.2% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.87. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total transaction of $550,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,736,456.63. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,358. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.