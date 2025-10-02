Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $364.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.