Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $256,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

