S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,946 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $281,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $481.84 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
