Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after buying an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Danaher Trading Up 7.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $212.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

