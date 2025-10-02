jvl associates llc Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

