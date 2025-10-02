Northstar Group Inc. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,533.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,285.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,060.98 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,807.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

