Ewa LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,060.98 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,533.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,285.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

