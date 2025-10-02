AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.