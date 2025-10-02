AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 28,672 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,672 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $46,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

BDX opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

