Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

