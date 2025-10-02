Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $239.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

