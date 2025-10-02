Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.