Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 121,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 734,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 86,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in Intel by 61.1% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 145,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

