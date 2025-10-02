Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 659 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

