McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

