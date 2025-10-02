416 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $606.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $624.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

