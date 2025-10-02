Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

