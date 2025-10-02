Schaeffer Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,081 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 12.0% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

