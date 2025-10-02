Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Holdings Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 394,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 622.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 87,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva Trading Down 9.2%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

