Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $289.68 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

