RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.