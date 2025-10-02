Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

