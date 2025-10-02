Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $497,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.