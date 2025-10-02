Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.31 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

