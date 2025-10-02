Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 874.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 64.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $425.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

