Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 150,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.22 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

