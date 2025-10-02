RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

