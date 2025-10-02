Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

