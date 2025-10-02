BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,619,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day moving average of $357.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.