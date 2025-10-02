Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 264 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PG opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

