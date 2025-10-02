BSW Wealth Partners Sells 8,227 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

