Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

