BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 265 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.4%

TSM opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.