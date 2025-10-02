722 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 722 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Express by 14.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.95.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

