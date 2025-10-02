First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Stryker were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $364.07 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.08 and its 200 day moving average is $379.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

