Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

