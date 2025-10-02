PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
