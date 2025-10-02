PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.