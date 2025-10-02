First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 1,140 Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 200,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 96,253 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

