First Pacific Financial Purchases 200 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Express were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.95.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

