SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

