Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $752.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $753.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.63 and a 200 day moving average of $633.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

