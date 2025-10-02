Kennebec Savings Bank Has $1.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

